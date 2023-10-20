Deflection Codes
Resources for first responders
Veteran’s Crisis Line: 988 press 1
Veteran Affairs Police Dispatch: 561-422-7312
Administrator Officer on Duty (AOD): 561-422-8262 ext. 8277
Veterans Affairs Healthcare Connect: 1-877- 741-3400 - 24/7
Homeless Veteran hotline: 877-424-3838 - 24/7
Enrollment office: 561-422-8262 ext. 7360
VA Billing: 1-866-793-4591
Patient Advocate: 561-422-8600
Palm Beach County Legal Aid society: 561 – 655 – 8444 ext. 366
Register for VA Hospital legal clinic: 561-422-8262 ext: 6845
Mental Health Clinic: 561- 422 – 8262 ext. 8234
Substance Abuse Clinic: 561- 422 – 8262 ext. 4848
Dr. Peate (Psychologist): 561- 422 - 8262 ext. 6067
Captain Smith (VA police): 561-698-3825
Veteran Justice Outreach:
- Odetta Gintoli (Martin County / Okeechobee County): 561-876-9426
- Calvin Sloan (Palm Beach County): 561 – 513 – 3923
- Tanya Mazzei (Indian River County / St. Lucie County): 561- 618 – 0179
Homeless Outreach:
- Gina Nunez (Coordinated Entry Specialist): 561-246-9120
- Darian Newbeck (Outreach Specialist – Palm Beach): 561-827-7198
- Cinthya Cunningham (Outreach Specialist- Palm Beach): 561- 951- 1790
- Lowanda McFadden (Outreach Specialist- IRC/SLC/Martin/Okeechobee): 561: 528-4817
Cristy Johnson (Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator): 561- 214 – 1870
Decedent Affairs: 561-422-8262 ext. 5436
LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC): 561-422-8262 ext. 8484
Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator: 561-422-8262 ext. 6844
Transition Case Manager: Jose Lopez-Rodriguez – 561-859-1771