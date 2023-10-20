Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Deflection Codes

Resources for first responders

Veteran’s Crisis Line: 988 press 1 

Veteran Affairs Police Dispatch: 561-422-7312

Administrator Officer on Duty (AOD): 561-422-8262 ext. 8277

Veterans Affairs Healthcare Connect: 1-877- 741-3400 - 24/7

Homeless Veteran hotline: 877-424-3838 - 24/7

Enrollment office: 561-422-8262 ext. 7360

VA Billing: 1-866-793-4591

Patient Advocate: 561-422-8600

Palm Beach County Legal Aid society: 561 – 655 – 8444 ext. 366

Register for VA Hospital legal clinic: 561-422-8262 ext: 6845

Mental Health Clinic: 561- 422 – 8262 ext. 8234

Substance Abuse Clinic: 561- 422 – 8262 ext. 4848

Dr. Peate (Psychologist): 561- 422 - 8262 ext. 6067

Captain Smith (VA police): 561-698-3825

Veteran Justice Outreach:

  • Odetta Gintoli (Martin County / Okeechobee County): 561-876-9426
  • Calvin Sloan (Palm Beach County): 561 – 513 – 3923
  • Tanya Mazzei (Indian River County / St. Lucie County): 561- 618 – 0179

Homeless Outreach:

  • Gina Nunez (Coordinated Entry Specialist): 561-246-9120
  • Darian Newbeck (Outreach Specialist – Palm Beach): 561-827-7198
  • Cinthya Cunningham (Outreach Specialist- Palm Beach): 561- 951- 1790
  • Lowanda McFadden (Outreach Specialist- IRC/SLC/Martin/Okeechobee): 561: 528-4817

Cristy Johnson (Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator): 561- 214 – 1870

Decedent Affairs: 561-422-8262 ext. 5436

LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC): 561-422-8262 ext. 8484

Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinator: 561-422-8262 ext. 6844

Transition Case Manager: Jose Lopez-Rodriguez – 561-859-1771

