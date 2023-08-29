Fight the Flu Option 2

In addition to these VA flu shot options, if you receive the vaccine from a community provider, please complete the enclosed form and return it to the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center at the following address so we may update your medical record:

Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

7305 North Military Trail

West Palm Beach, FL 33410-6400

You may also send a copy of your Flu Shot documentation to your Primary Care Team via secure messaging using My HealtheVet at www.myhealth.va.gov.