Fight the Flu Option 2

VHA’s Office of Community Care (OCC) has joined with retailers and urgent care centers to provide flu vaccination and other care and services to enrolled Veterans. To locate a site, visit: https://www.prevention.va.gov/flu/flushots.asp

If you choose to receive the vaccine from a community provider, please send a copy of your Flu Shot documentation to your Primary Care Team via secure messaging using My HealtheVet at www.myhealth.va.gov.