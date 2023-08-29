Fight the Flu
We are counting on you to help fight the flu! The flu should be taken seriously, the illness is a contagious respiratory sickness caused by the influenza virus that infects the nose, throat, and at times lungs. It can cause mild to severe side effects, but this is all preventable by getting the flu vaccine.
Fight the Flu Option 1
Beginning September 5, 2023- May 31, 2024, enrolled Veterans can receive a flu shot in any medical specialty clinic at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center, surrounding Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) or at any of our walk-in flu clinics:
|Locations
|Times
|Clinics
|Locations
|West Palm Beach VA Medical Center
|Times
|
Monday – Friday
7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Clinics
|Primary Care/Specialty Clinics
|Locations
|Boca Raton CBOC
|Times
|
Monday – Friday
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Clinics
|Locations
|Delray Beach CBOC
|Times
|
Monday – Friday
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Clinics
|Locations
|Ft. Pierce CBOC
|Times
|
Monday – Friday
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Clinics
|Locations
|Okeechobee CBOC
|Times
|
Monday – Friday
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Clinics
|Locations
|Stuart CBOC
|Times
|
Monday – Friday
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Clinics
|Locations
|Vero Beach CBOC
|Times
|
Monday – Friday
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Clinics
Fight the Flu Option 2
In addition to these VA flu shot options, if you receive the vaccine from a community provider, please complete the enclosed form and return it to the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center at the following address so we may update your medical record:
Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
7305 North Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33410-6400
You may also send a copy of your Flu Shot documentation to your Primary Care Team via secure messaging using My HealtheVet at www.myhealth.va.gov.
Fight the Flu Option 3
VHA’s Office of Community Care (OCC) has joined with over 60,000 retailers and urgent care centers to provide flu vaccination and other care and services to enrolled Veterans. To locate a site, visit: https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/programs/veterans/CCN-Veterans.asp