Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Fight the Flu

We are counting on you to help fight the flu! The flu should be taken seriously, the illness is a contagious respiratory sickness caused by the influenza virus that infects the nose, throat, and at times lungs. It can cause mild to severe side effects, but this is all preventable by getting the flu vaccine.

Fight the Flu Option 1

Beginning September 5, 2023- May 31, 2024, enrolled Veterans can receive a flu shot in any medical specialty clinic at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center, surrounding Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) or at any of our walk-in flu clinics:

Flu Shot Locations
Locations Times Clinics
Locations West Palm Beach VA Medical Center Times Monday – Friday
7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. 		Clinics Primary Care/Specialty Clinics
Locations Boca Raton CBOC Times Monday – Friday
8 a.m.-3 p.m. 		Clinics
Locations Delray Beach CBOC Times Monday – Friday
8 a.m.-3 p.m. 		Clinics
Locations Ft. Pierce CBOC Times Monday – Friday
8 a.m.-3 p.m. 		Clinics
Locations Okeechobee CBOC Times Monday – Friday
8 a.m.-3 p.m. 		Clinics
Locations Stuart CBOC Times Monday – Friday
8 a.m.-3 p.m. 		Clinics
Locations Vero Beach CBOC Times Monday – Friday
8 a.m.-3 p.m. 		Clinics

Fight the Flu Option 2

In addition to these VA flu shot options, if you receive the vaccine from a community provider, please complete the enclosed form and return it to the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center at the following address so we may update your medical record:

Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
7305 North Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33410-6400

You may also send a copy of your Flu Shot documentation to your Primary Care Team via secure messaging using My HealtheVet at www.myhealth.va.gov.

Fight the Flu Option 3

VHA’s Office of Community Care (OCC) has joined with over 60,000 retailers and urgent care centers to provide flu vaccination and other care and services to enrolled Veterans.  To locate a site, visit: https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/programs/veterans/CCN-Veterans.asp

