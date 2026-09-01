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Fight the Flu

We are counting on you to help fight the flu! The flu should be taken seriously, the illness is a contagious respiratory sickness caused by the influenza virus that infects the nose, throat, and at times lungs. It can cause mild to severe side effects, but this is all preventable by getting the flu vaccine.

Fight the Flu Option 1

Beginning September 15, 2025, enrolled Veterans can receive a flu shot in any medical specialty clinic at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center, surrounding Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) or at any of our walk-in flu clinics (excluding federal holidays):

LocationsTimesClinicsThomas H. Corey VA Medical CenterMonday – Friday
8 a.m.-3 p.m.Primary Care/Specialty ClinicsBoca Raton CBOCMonday – Friday
2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.Delray Beach CBOCMonday – Friday
8 a.m.-3 p.m.Ft. Pierce CBOCMonday – Friday
2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.Okeechobee CBOCMonday – Friday
2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.Stuart CBOCMonday – Friday
2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.Vero Beach CBOCMonday – Friday
2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

Fight the Flu Option 2

VHA’s Office of Community Care (OCC) has joined with retailers and urgent care centers to provide flu vaccination and other care and services to enrolled Veterans. To locate a site, visit: https://www.prevention.va.gov/flu/flushots.asp

If you choose to receive the vaccine from a community provider, please send a copy of your Flu Shot documentation to your Primary Care Team via secure messaging using My HealtheVet at www.myhealth.va.gov.

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