Fight the Flu
We are counting on you to help fight the flu! The flu should be taken seriously, the illness is a contagious respiratory sickness caused by the influenza virus that infects the nose, throat, and at times lungs. It can cause mild to severe side effects, but this is all preventable by getting the flu vaccine.
Fight the Flu Option 1
Beginning September 15, 2025, enrolled Veterans can receive a flu shot in any medical specialty clinic at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center, surrounding Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) or at any of our walk-in flu clinics (excluding federal holidays):
8 a.m.-3 p.m.Primary Care/Specialty Clinics
2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Fight the Flu Option 2
VHA’s Office of Community Care (OCC) has joined with retailers and urgent care centers to provide flu vaccination and other care and services to enrolled Veterans. To locate a site, visit: https://www.prevention.va.gov/flu/flushots.asp
If you choose to receive the vaccine from a community provider, please send a copy of your Flu Shot documentation to your Primary Care Team via secure messaging using My HealtheVet at www.myhealth.va.gov.