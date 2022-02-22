Fisher House
In 1995, the West Palm Beach Fisher House opened it’s as the second home away from home dedicated to VA. The Fisher House is free to families of hospitalized Veterans, Caregivers of Veterans who are receiving outpatient medical treatment and active duty military families who live 50 miles or more away from the treatment care.
Fisher House Guest Criteria:
- Lives 50 miles or more away from the VA Medical Center
- Have a loved one receiving inpatient care at the VA Medical Center
- Veteran with a caregiver who has multiple appointments over several days, having a medical or surgical outpatient procedure, or has early morning appointments. Veteran’s will not be permitted to stay without an accompanying adult.
- Veterans receiving outpatient or inpatient medical care at a non-VA facility under the Choice Program
- Able to stay in a non-medical, unsupervised setting
- Follow all Fisher House expectations, respect fellow guests and Fisher House facility and property
For more information, please contact the house manager at 561-422-5554, Monday-Friday, 7:30-4:00 pm. If you need emergent assistance or accommodations outside these hours, please contact the Administrator on Duty (AOD) at 561-422-8277.
The West Palm Beach Fisher House includes eight private guest suites and common areas for families to gather and enjoy one another’s company, to include a kitchen, living room, dining room, gazebo and more. Over the years, the Fisher House has provided not only a place to rest their head, but meals and unforgettable support to over 20,000 families since.
Shelley Prickett
Fisher House Manager
VA West Palm Beach health care
Phone: 561-422-5554
Email: Shelley.Prickett2@va.gov