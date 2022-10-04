 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Mission Act

The VA MISSION Act went into effect June of 2019. With the Act, Veterans can expect better access and greater choice in their health care, whether they receive it at VA or through a community provider.

If you need to reach community care in relation to the Mission Act please call us at 561-422-5777 option 2.

 

