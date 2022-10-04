Mission Act
The VA MISSION Act went into effect June of 2019. With the Act, Veterans can expect better access and greater choice in their health care, whether they receive it at VA or through a community provider.
-
Learn more about the VA Mission Act eligibility, requirements, FAQs and more
Learn more about the VA Mission Act eligibility, requirements, FAQs and more
-
Learn more about Urgent Care, Same-Day services and more
Learn more about Urgent Care, Same-Day services and more
If you need to reach community care in relation to the Mission Act please call us at 561-422-5777 option 2.