Nutritional Education Groups

Learn Basic cooking skills and healthy cooking tips. Program highlights new recipes each week. Current virtual format includes pre-recorded cooking videos and live discussion with dietitian.

Group Time/Date Location
Group Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK)
Learn Basic cooking skills and healthy cooking tips. Program highlights new recipes each week. Current virtual format includes pre-recorded cooking videos and live discussion with dietitian. 		Time/Date Tuesdays
10:30 A.M. –
12:00 P.M. 		Location Virtual (VVC)
-OR-
In Person @ 4B117
Group HTK - Intro Class
Learn about the multiple HTK classes offered so you can choose which class to attend that will meet your nutritional goals. 		Time/Date 1st and 3rd Wednesdays
2:30 P.M. –
3:30 P.M. 		Location Virtual (VVC)
Group HTK - MOVE! Cook-Along
Learn Basic cooking skills and healthy cooking tips. Program highlights new recipes each week.Virtual format includes cooking-along with the dietitian while having the opportunity to discuss and ask questions. Cooking along with the RD is optional. 		Time/Date Mondays
5:00 P.M. -
6:00 P.M. 		Location Virtual (VVC)
Group HTK - Cardiac Rehabilitation
A program that teaches Veterans about behavior and lifestyle changes which can help improve their heart health and prevent a cardiac event. 		Time/Date Mondays
11:00 P.M. -
12:00 P.M. 		Location Virtual (VVC)
-OR-
In Person @ 4B117
Group Integrative Wellness Teaching Kitchen
A program for Veterans who are interested in learning more about Integrative/Functional medicine approach to their health. 		Time/Date Wednesdays
10:30 P.M. -
12:00 P.M. 		Location Virtual (VVC)

Contact Billie Smith to register ▼

Billie Smith

Nutritionist

VA West Palm Beach health care

Phone: 561-800-8792

Email: Billie.Smith@va.gov

Nutritional Education Groups Hosted by Thanh Ortega
Group Time/Date Location
Group VA Fresh for Diabetes
A program for Veterans who need additional assistance with their diabetes management 		Time/Date Thursdays
11:00 A.M. -
12:15 P.M. 		Location Virtual (VVC)

Contact Thanh Ortega to register ▼

Thanh Ortega

Nutritionist

VA West Palm Beach health care

Phone: 561-341-9139

Email: thanh.ortega@va.gov

