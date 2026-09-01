Nutritional Education Groups
Learn Basic cooking skills and healthy cooking tips. Program highlights new recipes each week. Current virtual format includes pre-recorded cooking videos and live discussion with dietitian.
Learn Basic cooking skills and healthy cooking tips. Program highlights new recipes each week. Current virtual format includes pre-recorded cooking videos and live discussion with dietitian.Tuesdays
10:30 A.M. –
12:00 P.M.Virtual (VVC)
-OR-
Learn about the multiple HTK classes offered so you can choose which class to attend that will meet your nutritional goals.1st and 3rd Wednesdays
2:30 P.M. –
3:30 P.M.Virtual (VVC)
Learn Basic cooking skills and healthy cooking tips. Program highlights new recipes each week.Virtual format includes cooking-along with the dietitian while having the opportunity to discuss and ask questions. Cooking along with the RD is optional.Mondays
5:00 P.M. -
6:00 P.M.Virtual (VVC)
A program that teaches Veterans about behavior and lifestyle changes which can help improve their heart health and prevent a cardiac event.Mondays
11:00 P.M. -
12:00 P.M.Virtual (VVC)
-OR-
A program for Veterans who are interested in learning more about Integrative/Functional medicine approach to their health.Wednesdays
10:30 P.M. -
12:00 P.M.Virtual (VVC)
Contact Billie Smith to register ▼
Billie Smith
Nutritionist
VA West Palm Beach health care
Phone:
Email: Billie.Smith@va.gov
A program for Veterans who need additional assistance with their diabetes managementThursdays
11:00 A.M. -
12:15 P.M.Virtual (VVC)
Contact Thanh Ortega to register ▼