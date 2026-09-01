Nutritional Education Groups

Learn Basic cooking skills and healthy cooking tips. Program highlights new recipes each week. Current virtual format includes pre-recorded cooking videos and live discussion with dietitian.

Group Time/Date Location

Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK)

Learn Basic cooking skills and healthy cooking tips. Program highlights new recipes each week. Current virtual format includes pre-recorded cooking videos and live discussion with dietitian. Tuesdays

10:30 A.M. –

12:00 P.M. Virtual (VVC)

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HTK - Intro Class

Learn about the multiple HTK classes offered so you can choose which class to attend that will meet your nutritional goals. 1st and 3rd Wednesdays

2:30 P.M. –

3:30 P.M. Virtual (VVC)

HTK - MOVE! Cook-Along

Learn Basic cooking skills and healthy cooking tips. Program highlights new recipes each week.Virtual format includes cooking-along with the dietitian while having the opportunity to discuss and ask questions. Cooking along with the RD is optional. Mondays

5:00 P.M. -

6:00 P.M. Virtual (VVC)

HTK - Cardiac Rehabilitation

A program that teaches Veterans about behavior and lifestyle changes which can help improve their heart health and prevent a cardiac event. Mondays

11:00 P.M. -

12:00 P.M. Virtual (VVC)

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