Nutritional Education Groups
Learn Basic cooking skills and healthy cooking tips. Program highlights new recipes each week. Current virtual format includes pre-recorded cooking videos and live discussion with dietitian.
|Group
|Time/Date
|Location
|Group
|
Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK)
|Time/Date
|
Tuesdays
10:30 A.M. –
12:00 P.M.
|Location
|
Virtual (VVC)
-OR-
In Person @ 4B117
|Group
|
HTK - Intro Class
Learn about the multiple HTK classes offered so you can choose which class to attend that will meet your nutritional goals.
|Time/Date
|
1st and 3rd Wednesdays
2:30 P.M. –
3:30 P.M.
|Location
|Virtual (VVC)
|Group
|
HTK - MOVE! Cook-Along
Learn Basic cooking skills and healthy cooking tips. Program highlights new recipes each week.Virtual format includes cooking-along with the dietitian while having the opportunity to discuss and ask questions. Cooking along with the RD is optional.
|Time/Date
|
Mondays
5:00 P.M. -
6:00 P.M.
|Location
|Virtual (VVC)
|Group
|
HTK - Cardiac Rehabilitation
A program that teaches Veterans about behavior and lifestyle changes which can help improve their heart health and prevent a cardiac event.
|Time/Date
|
Mondays
11:00 P.M. -
12:00 P.M.
|Location
|
Virtual (VVC)
-OR-
In Person @ 4B117
|Group
|
Integrative Wellness Teaching Kitchen
A program for Veterans who are interested in learning more about Integrative/Functional medicine approach to their health.
|Time/Date
|
Wednesdays
10:30 P.M. -
12:00 P.M.
|Location
|Virtual (VVC)
Contact Billie Smith to register ▼
Billie Smith
Nutritionist
VA West Palm Beach health care
Phone: 561-800-8792
Email: Billie.Smith@va.gov
|Group
|Time/Date
|Location
|Group
|
VA Fresh for Diabetes
A program for Veterans who need additional assistance with their diabetes management
|Time/Date
|
Thursdays
11:00 A.M. -
12:15 P.M.
|Location
|Virtual (VVC)
Contact Thanh Ortega to register ▼
Thanh Ortega
Nutritionist
VA West Palm Beach health care
Phone: 561-341-9139
Email: thanh.ortega@va.gov