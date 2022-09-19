 Skip to Content
Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT)

PACT is the cornerstone of the New Models of Care initiative that is intended to transform the way Veterans receive care. PACT assists VHA in transforming Veterans' care by providing patient-driven, proactive, personalized, team-based care focused on wellness and disease prevention resulting in improvements in Veteran satisfaction, improved healthcare outcomes, and costs. The PACT model is built on the well-known concept of the patient-centered medical home staffed by high-functioning teams.

Patient Aligned Care Teams
Team # Provider Nurse(s) Clerk
Team # 1 Provider Dr. Malik Nurse(s) Barbara Beshere, LPN Clerk
Team # 2 Provider Dr. Snyder Nurse(s) Vida St Louis, RN
Rettese Louis, LPN 		Clerk
Team # 4 Provider Dr. Johnson Nurse(s) Carol Sharpe, RN
Annette Wagle, LPN 		Clerk Lee Dobbs
Team # 5 Provider Dr. Stewart Nurse(s) Julie Varghese, RN
Lavette Bake, LPN 		Clerk
Team # 6 Provider Dr. Asrani Nurse(s) Roger Ake, RN
Donya Quesada, LPN 		Clerk Delores Watts
Team # 8 Provider Dr. Khamar Nurse(s) Ana Pinto Melendez, RN
Stephanie Duncan, LPN 		Clerk
Team # 11 Provider Dr. King Nurse(s) Alton Durrant, RN
Cesar Bautista, LPN 		Clerk Michael Jean-Mary
Team # 13 Provider Dr. Warren Nurse(s) Pamela Wong, RN
Diane Niemi LPN 		Clerk Maria Garcia
Team # 14 Provider Dr. Devarajen Nurse(s) Miguel Gonzales, LPN Clerk Aubrey Thomas
Team # 16 Provider Dr. Dilmec Nurse(s) Clerk Mercedes Edwards
Team # 17 Provider Geri- Nair, NP Nurse(s) Jincy Jobish, RN
Tramaine Cameron, LPN 		Clerk
Team # 18 Provider Dr. Murphy Nurse(s) Joan Segovia, RN
Rebecca Stewart, LPN 		Clerk
Team # 20 Provider Dr. Karatela Nurse(s) Yvonne Perkins, RN
Rosenel Fils-Aime, LPN 		Clerk
Team # 21 Provider Dr. Mufti Nurse(s) Jocelyn Segovia, RN
Yolanda Silva, LPN 		Clerk Victor McKinnis
Team # 22 Provider Dr. Popovici Nurse(s) Claire Needham, RN
Rosezell Wright-Mortin, LPN 		Clerk Brian Jackson
Team # 23 Provider Dr. M. Ravella Nurse(s) Jessy Thomas, RN
Meshema Beswick, LPN 		Clerk Suzanne Mitchell
Team # 24 Provider Dr. S. Ravella Nurse(s) Javier Salgado Melendez, RN
Miriam Lopez, LPN 		Clerk Jeanne Carroll
Team # 25 Provider Dr. Rubin Nurse(s) Carol Sharpe, RN
Annette Wagle, LPN 		Clerk Aubrey Thomas
Team # 26 Provider Dr. Fonseca Nurse(s) Stephen Gooden, LPN Clerk Kimberly Quallo
Team # 27 Provider Dr. Kadam Nurse(s) Arnold Lagoc, RN
Jacqueline Stephens, LPN 		Clerk Luis Saravia
Team # WH4/EH4 Provider Dr. Fierro Nurse(s) Michele McKenzie, RN
Donna Bartley, LPN 		Clerk Joy Davis-Davison
Team # WH5/EH29 Provider Dr. Genel Nurse(s) Marsha Eloi, RN
Sasha Smith, LPN 		Clerk Vivian Dixon
Team # WH1 Provider Dr. Shillingford Nurse(s) Barbara Alexandre, RN
Wendy Colon, LPN 		Clerk Delores Watts
Team # WH2 Provider Dr. Mabuti Nurse(s) Melissa Ragoo, RN Clerk Delores Watts
Team # PD1 & 7 Provider Dr. Williams Nurse(s) Peaches Clarke, RN
Lekela Glee, LPN 		Clerk Charles Watson
Team # PD2 Provider Dr. Dorman Nurse(s) Peaches Clarke, RN
Lekela Glee, LPN 		Clerk Charles Watson
Team # PD3 & 12 Provider Dr. Anthony Nurse(s) Beth Wiles, RN
Edwin Lopez Segui, LPN 		Clerk Stacy Soriano

If you need to speak to a member of your Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) member or interdisciplinary team mem (Social Work services, PC Behavioral Health, Pharmacy, or Nutrition ) call 561-422-1297 or 561-422-1298

