Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT)
PACT is the cornerstone of the New Models of Care initiative that is intended to transform the way Veterans receive care. PACT assists VHA in transforming Veterans' care by providing patient-driven, proactive, personalized, team-based care focused on wellness and disease prevention resulting in improvements in Veteran satisfaction, improved healthcare outcomes, and costs. The PACT model is built on the well-known concept of the patient-centered medical home staffed by high-functioning teams.
|Team #
|Provider
|Nurse(s)
|Clerk
|Team #
|1
|Provider
|Dr. Malik
|Nurse(s)
|Barbara Beshere, LPN
|Clerk
|Team #
|2
|Provider
|Dr. Snyder
|Nurse(s)
Vida St Louis, RN
Rettese Louis, LPN
|Clerk
|Team #
|4
|Provider
|Dr. Johnson
|Nurse(s)
Carol Sharpe, RN
Annette Wagle, LPN
|Clerk
|Lee Dobbs
|Team #
|5
|Provider
|Dr. Stewart
|Nurse(s)
Julie Varghese, RN
Lavette Bake, LPN
|Clerk
|Team #
|6
|Provider
|Dr. Asrani
|Nurse(s)
Roger Ake, RN
Donya Quesada, LPN
|Clerk
|Delores Watts
|Team #
|8
|Provider
|Dr. Khamar
|Nurse(s)
Ana Pinto Melendez, RN
Stephanie Duncan, LPN
|Clerk
|Team #
|11
|Provider
|Dr. King
|Nurse(s)
Alton Durrant, RN
Cesar Bautista, LPN
|Clerk
|Michael Jean-Mary
|Team #
|13
|Provider
|Dr. Warren
|Nurse(s)
Pamela Wong, RN
Diane Niemi LPN
|Clerk
|Maria Garcia
|Team #
|14
|Provider
|Dr. Devarajen
|Nurse(s)
|Miguel Gonzales, LPN
|Clerk
|Aubrey Thomas
|Team #
|16
|Provider
|Dr. Dilmec
|Nurse(s)
|Clerk
|Mercedes Edwards
|Team #
|17
|Provider
|Geri- Nair, NP
|Nurse(s)
Jincy Jobish, RN
Tramaine Cameron, LPN
|Clerk
|Team #
|18
|Provider
|Dr. Murphy
|Nurse(s)
Joan Segovia, RN
Rebecca Stewart, LPN
|Clerk
|Team #
|20
|Provider
|Dr. Karatela
|Nurse(s)
Yvonne Perkins, RN
Rosenel Fils-Aime, LPN
|Clerk
|Team #
|21
|Provider
|Dr. Mufti
|Nurse(s)
Jocelyn Segovia, RN
Yolanda Silva, LPN
|Clerk
|Victor McKinnis
|Team #
|22
|Provider
|Dr. Popovici
|Nurse(s)
Claire Needham, RN
Rosezell Wright-Mortin, LPN
|Clerk
|Brian Jackson
|Team #
|23
|Provider
|Dr. M. Ravella
|Nurse(s)
Jessy Thomas, RN
Meshema Beswick, LPN
|Clerk
|Suzanne Mitchell
|Team #
|24
|Provider
|Dr. S. Ravella
|Nurse(s)
Javier Salgado Melendez, RN
Miriam Lopez, LPN
|Clerk
|Jeanne Carroll
|Team #
|25
|Provider
|Dr. Rubin
|Nurse(s)
Carol Sharpe, RN
Annette Wagle, LPN
|Clerk
|Aubrey Thomas
|Team #
|26
|Provider
|Dr. Fonseca
|Nurse(s)
|Stephen Gooden, LPN
|Clerk
|Kimberly Quallo
|Team #
|27
|Provider
|Dr. Kadam
|Nurse(s)
Arnold Lagoc, RN
Jacqueline Stephens, LPN
|Clerk
|Luis Saravia
|Team #
|WH4/EH4
|Provider
|Dr. Fierro
|Nurse(s)
Michele McKenzie, RN
Donna Bartley, LPN
|Clerk
|Joy Davis-Davison
|Team #
|WH5/EH29
|Provider
|Dr. Genel
|Nurse(s)
Marsha Eloi, RN
Sasha Smith, LPN
|Clerk
|Vivian Dixon
|Team #
|WH1
|Provider
|Dr. Shillingford
|Nurse(s)
Barbara Alexandre, RN
Wendy Colon, LPN
|Clerk
|Delores Watts
|Team #
|WH2
|Provider
|Dr. Mabuti
|Nurse(s)
|Melissa Ragoo, RN
|Clerk
|Delores Watts
|Team #
|PD1 & 7
|Provider
|Dr. Williams
|Nurse(s)
Peaches Clarke, RN
Lekela Glee, LPN
|Clerk
|Charles Watson
|Team #
|PD2
|Provider
|Dr. Dorman
|Nurse(s)
Peaches Clarke, RN
Lekela Glee, LPN
|Clerk
|Charles Watson
|Team #
|PD3 & 12
|Provider
|Dr. Anthony
|Nurse(s)
Beth Wiles, RN
Edwin Lopez Segui, LPN
|Clerk
|Stacy Soriano
If you need to speak to a member of your Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) member or interdisciplinary team mem (Social Work services, PC Behavioral Health, Pharmacy, or Nutrition ) call 561-422-1297 or 561-422-1298