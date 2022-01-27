Strategic Plan

Strategic Priority 1

RECOGNIZED FIRST-CLASS HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

Provide excellence in care throughout the continuum of the Veteran’s life by providing unparalleled access to high quality care and services when needed and where needed in a patient and family centered environment.

Increase ICU Complexity to provide additional surgical services to meet the needs of our Veterans Become leaders in customer service by instilling Veteran experience as a foundational service and expectation for all staff

Expand areas of service to be more convenient for our Veterans and their families Provide consistency and high reliability in the quality of care provided

Strategic Priority 2

BECOME A CENTER FOR RESEARCH AND LEARNING

Through development and maturation of a research program, cultivate academic partnerships to grow residencies in our core foundational areas and support succession planning.

Expand existing partnerships with academic affiliates to foster learning

Establish a research program to support advances in healthcare

Strategic Priority 3

LEADERS IN CARE COORDINATION

Become a center of excellence in care coordination, linking VA system and community care to simplify processes and eliminate safety risks and delays by establishing strong, reliant partnerships with high-performing medical centers in the community to provide the highest quality health care for Veterans.

Develop standardization and timely exchange of information with community partners to prevent delays in care

Launch Clinical Navigators to serve as liaisons and advocates for smooth transitions in care for Veterans and their families

Streamline processes for Veterans and their families to prevent and mitigate unnecessary concern when care is provided in the community

Strategic Priority 4

BECOME LEADERS IN POPULATION HEALTH

As a highly reliable healthcare organization, focus on the specific needs of our Veteran population and provide excellence in gender-specific care; care for the aging Veteran population; and care for those who are high risk.

Through activation of a 60-bed domiciliary, provide services for those who battle social and addictive challenges

Establish a center for healthy aging, aimed to provide evaluation, screening and resources for our Veterans and their families

Foster distinct VA programs designed to promote independence and provide exceptional care including Blind Rehabilitation, Home Based Primary Care, Mental Health Intensive Case Management and Medical Foster Home Programs

Strategic Priority 5

CENTER OF INNOVATION

Advance our healthcare delivery system through innovation and adoption of technology to meet the needs and expectations of every generation of Veteran.

Adopt available technology to simplify experiences for Veterans

Serve as early adopters and pilot site for potential technological solutions that improve the delivery of care

Strategic Priority 6

BECOME A BEST PLACE TO WORK

Be recognized and perceived as a best place to work by investing in staff skill-building, establishing a robust program for recognition of staff excellence and delivery of excellent health care achieved by recruiting and retaining high caliber staff.