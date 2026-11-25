Strategic Plan

Strategic Priority 1

ACCESS-Delivering unparalleled care

What We Will Do: Provide access to high quality care and services when needed and where needed.

How We Will Do It:

Focus on ease of access and convenience:

Offer same-day services across the healthcare system.

Activate key state-of-the-art programs to include expansion of robotic surgery initiatives in orthopedics and dental, expansion of pain services

Increase specialty care services in the northern and southern catchment areas.

Cultivate a wellness-driven, personalized health goals to achieve an optimal state of health.

Adapt healthcare delivery and communication methods for all Veterans to receive the right care, in the right place at the right time.

Strategic Priority 2

IMPACT-Reducing our carbon footprint

What Will We Do: Devote time and resources toward building efficient processes and environmental stewardship.

How Will We Do It:

Institute sustainable initiatives to reduce environmental impact and improve efficiency.

Advance our foundational healthcare system through preparation and planning for incorporation of a new electronic health record.

Advance efficiency.

Strategic Priority 3

ENGAGEMENT-Going beyond limits

What Will We Do: Foster relationships with Veterans, Caregivers, Team Members, and Community Partners.

How We Will Do It:

​​​​​​​Make Veteran and guest experience our top priority.

Establish key behaviors that define our culture and aid in our ability to provide consistent extraordinary care.

Listen to Veterans, caregivers, and stakeholders to project and anticipate needs and deliver effective solutions to improve outcomes, access, and experiences.

Prioritize employee wellness via comprehensive programs to enhance the health of the entire team.

Improve infrastructure to support the expansion of academic affiliations and research.

Expand Residency Programs.

Establish joint appointments for academic and clinic practitioners.

Strategic Priority 4

DISTINCTION-Investing in the future

What Will We Do: Advance the quality of our healthcare delivery system through recognized excellence​​​​​​​.

How Will We Do It:

Invest in programs that distinguish VA healthcare from private sector care.

Build recognized and renowned programs that require quality excellence.

Strategic Priority 5

INNOVATION-Capitalizing on expertise

​​​​​​What Will We Do: Cultivate research and innovation to provide cutting edge, evidence-based care for Veterans.

​​​​​​​How Will We Do It:

Continue to expand upon grant funded research to foster the growth and maturity of the research program.

As an Innovation Network member, leverage technology and innovation to advance our care delivery system

Strategic Priority 6

BECOME A BEST PLACE TO WORK

Be recognized and perceived as a best place to work by investing in staff skill-building, establishing a robust program for recognition of staff excellence and delivery of excellent health care achieved by recruiting and retaining high caliber staff.