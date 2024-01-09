Whole Health Coaches

Coach Spotlight

Todays featured coach is Tremeaker A. Gilbert LPN, CNHP, (AKA Tree) author, Certified Mind-Body Facilitator, mother of four and GiGi to one baby girl. She’s Also a Veteran/Peer. Tremeaker served 8 years in the Army National Guard as Spec 4 91P (Xray Technician) in combat support field hospital unit. She’s been employed in nursing by the VA for 15 plus years and recently transitioned into a Health and Wellness Coach role. Her personal Whole Health or alternative health journey started after an accident in 2017,which resulted with lower extremity imbalance related to double knee injury.

Tremeaker was not sure if in recovery she would be able to maintain employment. But she read about yoga and met Cary in Recreational Therapy Service, who was facilitating a yoga class. She started attending and was consistent. Then an opportunity to learn Tai Chi came along. Both made a huge difference. Tremeaker was able to continue working in Primary care. But, when Whole Health Care was implemented, naturally she signed up as a Coach, as well as an advocate of integrative/ holistic care benefits.

She continued her education becoming a Board-Certified Natural Health Professional. Which she embraced as personal healing and growth. Tremeaker became an author to a self-project in which she shared her personal story and journey to healing, titled, “It Was Necessary”. So, utilizing seven attitudes of mindfulness along with empowering personal self-care continues to be how she encourages and supports our nation’s Veterans. Coach Tree is attached to PACT Team 06, PACT 20, PACT 23, PACT 26, and GERI-PACT. Her favorite quote is, “there are no failures in life just what did you learn."