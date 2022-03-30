Research projects involving human subjects are reviewed by an Institutional Review Board (IRB). The IRB ensures compliance with Federal and State laws, ethical principles required when human participants are involved, and various local regulations. This committee’s main responsibility is to protect the health, welfare, and rights of human research subjects. The WPBVAHCS has partnered with the Bay Pines VA Health Care System (BPVAHCS) IRB to provide IRB services. The WPBVAHCS is also affiliated with other IRB’s, to include the Veterans Health Administration Central Office IRB (for multicenter cooperative studies); the Nova Southeastern University IRB; and other commercial IRBs.

The VA-affiliated non-profit South Florida Veterans Affairs Foundation for Research and Education, Inc. (SFVAFRE) is dedicated to the continuous support of important research topics that facilitate VA research, education, and the enhancement of quality patient care. SFVAFRE assists the WPBVAMC Research & Development Service in conducting research.

Research & Development projects may be funded or unfunded. Funding may be through the VA (awards), other government agencies (e.g., NIH, DoD, etc.) private scientific associations, and pharmaceutical companies. Major areas of clinical research include COVID-19, cardiology, mental health, neuromusculoskeletal medicine, oncology, pulmonary/critical care medicine, pharmacology, and gastroenterology, among others.

For more information about Research & Development at the WPBVAMC including participation in a research study, contact our office at 561-422-6956.