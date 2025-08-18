Cory P. Price

In this role, Mr. Price is responsible for overseeing the delivery of healthcare to Veterans throughout a seven-county area of South Florida and the Treasure Coast. The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System serves more than 60,000 Veterans and is comprised of a complexity level 1C general medical and surgical facility in West Palm Beach and six Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, Stuart and Vero Beach. The healthcare system consists of 157 acute care beds, 120 Community Living Center beds, 60 Residential Rehabilitation beds and 13 Blind Rehabilitation beds.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Price held executive leadership positions among the highest complexity facilities within VA. Mr. Price served as the Associate Director for Operations (COO) for the Orlando VA Healthcare System and the Assistant Director of the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. In these roles Mr. Price was responsible for the oversight and management of hospital operations including Compensation & Pension, Finance, Health Administration, Human Resources, Nutrition & Food Service, Acquisition & Material Management, Police, Safety & Emergency Management, Prosthetics & Sensory Aids, and Voluntary Services.

A proud Veteran serving Veterans, Mr. Price served 11-years on active duty as a Medical Service Corps officer in the U.S. Army. As a DUSTOFF aviator, Mr. Price flew medical evacuation missions domestically and internationally during peacetime and wartime. Mr. Price served two tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) with assignments at Fort Sam Houston, TX; Camp Red Cloud, Korea; Fort Rucker, AL; Fort Lewis, WA; Landstuhl, Germany; and Fort McPherson, GA.

Mr. Price has extensive knowledge in the Baldrige Performance Excellence framework, having served on the Robert W. Carey Board of Examiners as a trained State of Florida Sterling Examiner. Mr. Price received his undergraduate degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where he majored in Aeronautical Science and obtained his Commercial Pilot certification. Mr. Price holds a graduate degree in Healthcare Administration from Webster University and is also Board Certified in Healthcare Management as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).