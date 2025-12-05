In her role, Ms. O’Connell is responsible for the oversight of hospital operational services to include Privacy, Contracting, Facilities Management, Medical Administration, Nutrition and Food, & Pharmacy.

Ms. O’Connell is a combat Veteran who has spent 35 years in both the Active and Reserve Components. Her most recent role was as the Deputy Commanding General for the 3rd Medical Command at Fort Gillem, Georgia. Throughout her distinguished military career she has directed healthcare operations for various military treatment facilities, combat support hospitals and medical commands.

Ms. O'Connell completed her undergraduate studies in Psychology at Loyola University of Chicago. She is a graduate of the United States Army War College with a Masters degree in Strategic Studies. Upon graduation from the War College, Mrs. O'Connell was assigned to the Pentagon Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs. She also holds a Masters degree in Healthcare Administration (MHA) and is Board-certified as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

Ms. O’Connell has received numerous awards to include the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal with 1 bronze star, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two campaign stars and the NATO Medal. She holds the 9A designator for Healthcare Specialty Excellence from the Office of the Surgeon General and is also the recipient of two Meritorious Unit Citations and the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3).