Julia Spence

In this role, she will be responsible for the leadership oversight of Business operations, and various services to include Strategic Communications, Fiscal, Human Resources, and Clinic Activations.

Ms. Spence began her VA career as a Physician Assistant for the Huntington VA Medical Center in West Virginia. She transferred to the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System in 2012 where she has held a series of progressive positions, most recently serving as the Executive Assistant Director and the Strategic Planner for the healthcare system.

Ms. Spence was recognized as the Federal Employee of the Year by the South Florida Federal Executive Board for her work to expand services to Veterans through care agreements with local healthcare systems/research facilities; deployment of standardized organization-wide customer service training; and spearheading complex improvement projects to provide the best quality of care for Veterans.

Ms. Spence attended Alderson-Broaddus College where she received her Bachelor of Science degree and her graduate level education as a Physician Assistant and later obtained a dual Master in Business Administration and Healthcare Administration degree from Baylor University. She is a graduate of the VISN 9 Leadership Institute and completed Leadership West Palm Beach in 2019.