Nick Beckey

He subsequently completed a 1 year postdoctoral residency in Ambulatory Care at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida.



Upon completion of his residency, he came to the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care in 1996. In 2001 he was promoted to the position of Associate Chief, Pharmacy Service and maintained that position until 2011 when he was promoted to his present role as the Chief, Pharmacy Service. Dr. Beckey is also an active member of the VISN 8 Pharmacy Benefits Management group and the VA’s National Clinical Pharmacy Advisory Board.