Dr. Williams is a Captain in the U.S. Navy Reserve and a native of Long Island New York. He attended Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York where he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Biology. He also attended the New York Institute of Technology- College of Osteopathic Medicine where he earned his Doctor of Osteopathy.

Upon graduation, Dr. Williams was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Medical Corps in 1996. He completed his Family Medicine residency at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, FL where he was appointed to serve as the Chief Resident in his senior year of residency in 1999. Following completion of his residency, he reported for active duty with the U.S. Navy from 1999-2003, serving at the Naval Hospital Beaufort, Marine Corps Recruit Depot-Parris Island and then then the Marine Wing Support Squadron-273, Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, SC. He is currently serving as Captain in the Navy Reserves, Command Officer, Navy Reserve Navy Medicine and Training Command- San Diego.

In 2003, he began his VA career at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center as a hospitalist in the Medicine Service. He later transferred to the Primary Care Service where he served as the Associate Chief. In January 2016, his was promoted to Chief of the VA Community Care Program at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center and was responsible for the care coordination of all veterans sent to the community for medical services.

Dr. Williams is an affiliated assistant Professor of Medicine for the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, and Clinical Assistant Professor for Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He is a decorated Veteran whose military awards include the two Meritorious Service Medal, four Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medals, three Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal, a Fleet Marine Force Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Marksman Rifle Ribbon, and the Expert Pistol Medal.