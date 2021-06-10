Work with us

Jobs and careers

At the VA West Palm Beach Healthcare System, you can make a difference in the lives of Veterans and their families while you advance your career or volunteer your time. Explore our job openings, training programs, and volunteer opportunities.

Internships and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships and fellowships page

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved

Doing business with VA West Palm Beach health care

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA West Palm Beach health care, please call Human Resources at 561-422-5543. You can also visit Veterans Integrated Service Network 8 (VISN 8), to get a better sense of who we serve and what we need.