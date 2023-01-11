Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR)

The Program

PB-RNR program is a one year residency, the nurse resident is supported with 100% protected learning time to master the complexities of providing nursing care as an advanced beginner to a competent care provider. The robust veteran centric curriculum is designed using the 2021 CCNE Standards for Accreditation of Entry-to-Practice Nurse Residency Programs and consists of a comprehensive four-part clinical rotation and didactic training program. Residents participate in precepted clinical rotations in ambulatory, acute and specialty care areas and conclude the program with leadership development training. Nurse residents participate in engaging and interactive didactic learning experiences, specialized training opportunities, interprofessional collaboration, and professional role socialization in areas like evidence-based practice, quality improvement, and early career development. Upon completion of the one-year PB-RNR, nurse residents are eligible for hire in a variety of locations within the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center.

Objectives

At the conclusion of the Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program the participant will be able to:

Demonstrate enhanced confidence and competence from entry-level, advanced beginner nurse to competent, autonomous professional nurse through a one-year, Veteran-centric PB-RNR.

Apply the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to provide effective decision-making skills and sound clinical judgement for the care of veterans.

Use effective communication and collaboration skills with nursing and interprofessional teams to ensure quality and safety in the care of veterans.

Appraise research and develop evidence-based practice standards to support quality and safety in the care of veterans.

Demonstrate professional role socialization as a member of the health care team through the one-year PB-RNR.

Apply clinical leadership skills in the care of veterans. And create an individual nursing career plan promoting lifelong learning and a commitment to professional nursing practice.

Nurse Resident Qualifications

Be a graduate of baccalaureate or master's level entry to practice program with a 3.0 or higher from an accredited school of nursing by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

Possess a current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a graduate professional nurse in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the PB-RNR program.

Be a citizen of the United States.

Be serving in his or her first Registered Nurse role.

Be a recent graduate within the past 12 months.

Provide proof of current immunizations.

Pass the VA pre-employment medical exam/drug testing

Upon Selection to the PB-RNR the resident will receive:

Competitive Pay, with a 12-month stipend

Insurance – multiple options are available for medical, dental, vision & life

Scholarships for graduate programs available one-year after residency completion

Retirement – Federal Employee Retirement System (FERS) & Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) available after residency

Sick and Annual Leave – 4 hours of sick Leave and 4 hours of annual leave every 2 weeks.

Paid Federal Holidays off

Application Process

To apply to the West Palm Beach VA PB-RNR program you will need the following:

Cover letter to include your interest in the residency program Resume not to exceed two pages VA Application Form 10-2850D (link https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850d-fill.pdf) (Application for Health Trainees) Two letters of recommendation written on official letterhead (1) from a nursing school faculty (1) from a clinical faculty or. (1) from a current or previous work manager School transcripts (may be unofficial) If you are a Veteran, Form DD 214

Questions

Nurse Manager for the Office of Professional Development Dr. Gary G. Reardon DNP, PhD, RN, CNOR at Gary.Reardon@va.gov at 561-422-8262 ext. 6377

PB-RNR Program Director Dr. Christin Protesto DNP, MSN-ED, RN christin.protesto@va.gov at 561-422-1638 ext. 1638

Reference:

VA OAA Nurse Residency Expansion Initiative Program Announcement. Dept of Veterans Affairs. Office of Academic Affiliations. 2021. 1-11.