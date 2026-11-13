Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR)

The Program

The Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) is a one-year, full-time residency offering 100% protected learning time. The program bridges the transition from advanced beginner to competent, autonomous professional nurse through a Veteran-centric curriculum. Grounded in CCNE Standards for Entry-to-Practice Nurse Residency Programs, it integrates four structured clinical rotations with interactive didactic training, leadership development, interprofessional collaboration, and specialized training opportunities. The PB-RNR program supports the VA mission by preparing nurse residents to deliver safe, evidence-based, and compassionate care that improves the health and well-being of Veterans. Upon successful completion, residents are eligible for hire within the VA Health Care System.

Program Mission & Goals

To develop competent, confident, and compassionate professional nurses who advance the VA mission by providing high-quality, Veteran-centered care, fostering a culture of lifelong learning, and supporting innovation, leadership, and interprofessional collaboration across the continuum of care.

Expected Program Outcomes

Aligned with the VA’s mission and the program’s goals, graduates of the PB-RNR will be able to:

Demonstrate enhanced confidence and competence from entry-level, advanced beginner nurse to competent, autonomous professional nurse through a one-year, Veteran-centric PB-RNR.



• Apply the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to provide effective decision-making skills and sound clinical judgement for the care of Veterans.



• Use effective communication and collaboration skills with nursing and interprofessional teams to ensure quality and safety in the care of Veterans.



• Appraise research to support evidence-based practice to provide quality and safety while caring for Veterans.



• Demonstrate professional socialization as a member of the health care team.



• Apply clinical leadership skills in the care of Veterans.



• Create an individual nursing career plan promoting lifelong learning and a commitment to professional nursing practice.



• Embrace professional role socialization, lifelong learning, and a commitment to excellence in nursing practice within the VA health care system.

Nurse Resident Qualifications

Be a graduate of baccalaureate or master's level entry to practice program with a 3.0 or higher from an accredited school of nursing by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

Possess a current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a graduate professional nurse in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the PB-RNR program.

Be a citizen of the United States.

Be serving in his or her first Registered Nurse role.

Be a recent graduate within the past 12 months.

Provide proof of current immunizations.

Pass the VA pre-employment medical exam/drug testing

Upon Selection to the PB-RNR the resident will receive:

Competitive Pay, with a 12-month stipend

Insurance – multiple options are available for medical, dental, vision & life

Scholarships for graduate programs available one-year after residency completion

Retirement – Federal Employee Retirement System (FERS) & Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) available after residency

Sick and Annual Leave – 4 hours of sick Leave and 4 hours of annual leave every 2 weeks.

Paid Federal Holidays off

Application Process

To apply to the West Palm Beach VA PB-RNR program you will need the following:

Cover letter to include your interest in the residency program Resume not to exceed two pages VA Application Form 10-2850D (Application for Health Trainees) Two letters of recommendation written on official letterhead (1) from a nursing school faculty (1) from a clinical faculty or. (1) from a current or previous work manager School transcripts (may be unofficial) If you are a Veteran, Form DD 214

Questions

Contact the Office of Professional Development via email: VHAWPBOfficeofNPD@va.gov

Reference:

VA OAA Nurse Residency Expansion Initiative Program Announcement. Dept. of Veterans Affairs. Office of Academic Affiliations. 2021. 1-11.

Benner, P. From novice to expert. The American Journal of Nursing.1982; 82(3) 402-407.

“The federally funded nurse residency program at the West Palm Beach VA Health Care System (WPBVAHCS) is

accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org).