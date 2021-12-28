Psychology Training Program
The Psychology Internship Program at West Palm Beach VA is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Our next site visit is scheduled to take place in 2020.
For questions about the accreditation of our program, please contact:
APA Commission on Accreditation
750 First Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002-4242
202-336-5979
The internship program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The Internship Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding intern recruitment, selection and the APPIC Match Policies. A copy of the APPIC Match Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the online internship application. This internship site agrees to abide by the APPIC Policy that no person at this training facility will solicit, accept or use any ranking related information from any intern applicant. To be considered, students must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work and a minimum of 500 direct contact hours in intervention and 150 hours in assessment. Applicants must be certified as ready for internship by their Director of Training. Should you have questions about the application process, or any other aspect of the training program, please contact Regina M. Pavone, Ph.D., ABPP, Psychology Training Director.