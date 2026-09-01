Psychology Training Program

For questions about the accreditation of our program, please contact:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE

Washington, DC 20002-4242

Phone:

E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: APA Accreditation

The internship program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). The Internship Program will adhere to APPIC guidelines regarding intern recruitment, selection and the APPIC Match Policies. A copy of the APPIC Match Policies is posted on the APPIC* web page, along with a link to the online internship application. This internship site agrees to abide by the APPIC Policy that no person at this training facility will solicit, accept or use any ranking related information from any intern applicant.

Eligibility

According to VA policy, internship funding can be provided only to students who are U.S. citizens and are enrolled in APA-accredited, CPA-accredited or PCSAS-accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology. Please refer to VA Psychology Training for general information about Psychology Training at the VA.

Please note males born after December 31, 1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26. Please refer to VA Eligibility & Forms for a complete listing of VA eligibility requirements.

In addition, we require that a prospective intern's university advisor or director of training verify that he or she approves and recommends that the student receive an internship at this facility as specified on the APPIC “Academic Program’s Verification of Internship Eligibility and Readiness” form.

The VA does have vaccination requirements which means that interns will have to show proof of vaccinations and/or may be required to obtain vaccinations. Pursuant to VHA Directive 1192.02, participation in the seasonal influenza program is a condition of employment and a requirement for all Department of Veterans Affairs Health Care personnel (HCP). It is a requirement that all HCP receive annual seasonal influenza vaccination or obtain an exemption for medical or religious reasons. Wearing a face mask is required when an exemption to the influenza vaccination has been granted.

The VA is a drug-free workplace which means that Health Profession Trainees (HPT) may be subject to random drug testing per policy. A minimum of 500 Intervention hours and 150 Assessment hours is recommended but not required as we will consider the full application in its entirety.

Training Year

Psychology Interns are appointed as Health Profession Trainees (HPTS) and complete a 12-month, 52-week, full-time internship not to exceed 2080 hours. Internship begins the second Monday in July and ends the second Friday in July the following year.

Tour of Duty

All interns report to work at the main campus in West Palm Beach, FL (7305 N. Military Trail, WPB, FL). Tour of duty is 5 days a week, Monday through Friday, from 0800-1630 (8:00AM to 4:30PM). All interns are expected to be on site throughout the training year.

Stipend

The internship program's stipends and benefits are funded by Central Office’s Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) from a budget allocated through the U.S. Congress for VA training programs. See Internship Brochure below for further details. Interns with the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) are able to select robust option of health and life insurance benefits and generous paid time off, including 11 paid Federal holidays, a minimum of 2.6 weeks of paid annual leave, and 2.6 weeks of paid sick leave per year. Interns are covered by the Federal Tort Claims Act, which provides professional liability coverage.

Training Director

Should you have questions about the application process, or any other aspect of the training program, please contact Dr. Delight Thompson, PsyD, EdM, Psychology Training Director.