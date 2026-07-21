About VA West Texas Healthcare System

VA West Texas Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at six locations serving west Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Our facilities include the George H. O’Brien Jr. VA Medical Center in Big Spring and four community-based outpatient clinics in Abilene, Fort Stockton, San Angelo, and Odessa, Texas, and one in Hobbs, New Mexico.

To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA West Texas health services page.

The expertise and mission of VA West Texas Healthcare System has shifted from that of an inpatient hospital to an outpatient leader in rural health care and telehealth services. Although our medical center stopped providing inpatient services in October 2013, we maintain a 40-bed community living center and a 40-bed domiciliary programs for Veterans who need that level of care. Our medical center also continues to provide a wide range of primary care and specialty health care services.

The area we serve is extremely rural, so we use many creative methods to serve Veterans’ health care needs. Those methods include a robust home-based primary care program, diverse and rapidly expanding telehealth services, non-institutional care programs, a strong tertiary referral system, and non-VA coordinated care. In addition, we continue to review and provide new and expanded services at our community-based outpatient clinics when we clearly see the need for those services.

VA West Texas Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans within VA Heart of Texas Healthcare Network - Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 (VISN 4), which includes seven healthcare systems with medical centers and clinics across Texas and in New Mexico.

Research and development

At VA West Texas Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation.

We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Teaching and learning

At VA West Texas Healthcare System, our teaching hospitals provide a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also offer training in many associated health professions.

We have a strong affiliation with the Texas Tech University Health Science Center in Lubbock and Odessa, Texas.

Fast facts