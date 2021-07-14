Mission and vision
VA West Texas Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
Coming soon!
Who we serve
We provide you health care services at 6 locations serving west Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Our facilities include the George H. O’Brien Jr. VA Medical Center in Big Spring and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Abilene, Fort Stockton, San Angelo, and Odessa, Texas, and Hobbs, New Mexico.