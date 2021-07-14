 Skip to Content
Mission and vision

VA West Texas Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

Coming soon!

Who we serve

We provide you health care services at 6 locations serving west Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Our facilities include the George H. O’Brien Jr. VA Medical Center in Big Spring and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Abilene, Fort Stockton, San Angelo, and Odessa, Texas, and Hobbs, New Mexico. 

