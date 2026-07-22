Contact us

Patient help and resources

Nurse Triage Line - Opt. 3

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Call

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Mailing Address

George H. O'Brien Jr. VA Medical Center

300 Veterans Boulevard

Big Spring, TX 79720

Main phone numbers

Toll-free: 800-472-1365

Local: 432-263-7361

Mental Health: 432-263-7361 Ext. 7301

Main extensions:

x7270 – Community Care

x7347 – Eligibility

x7492 – Social Work

x7013 – Specialty Clinics

Option 1 – Renew/Refill Medications

Option 2 – Make/Change Appointments

Option 3 – Speak to a Nurse

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711