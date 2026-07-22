Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA West Texas Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
Nurse Triage Line -
Opt. 3
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Call
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Emergency Room Visit Reporting
Mailing Address
George H. O'Brien Jr. VA Medical Center
300 Veterans Boulevard
Big Spring, TX 79720
Main phone numbers
Toll-free: 800-472-1365
Local: 432-263-7361
Mental Health: 432-263-7361 Ext. 7301
Main extensions:
- x7270 – Community Care
- x7347 – Eligibility
- x7492 – Social Work
- x7013 – Specialty Clinics
- Option 1 – Renew/Refill Medications
- Option 2 – Make/Change Appointments
- Option 3 – Speak to a Nurse
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
A – F
Abilene VA Clinic
Audiology
Cardiology
Change Appointment
Community Care
Beneficial Travel
Endocrinology
Eligibility
Fort Stockton VA Clinic
G – M
N – Z
Orthopedics
Podiatry
Prosthetics
Specialty Care
Media and press
The Public Affairs Office can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA West Texas Health Care System.
Phone: 432-263-7361 ext. 7022
Email: wtvahcspublicaffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 432-263-7361, select 0, and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA West Texas
Mail:
George H. O'Brien Jr. VA Medical Center
Release of Information, WTVAHCS
300 Veterans Boulevard
Big Spring, TX 79720
For questions about your request to VA West Texas
Phone: 800-472-1365, ext. 4826
Additional FOIA request information
- See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at wtxvapublicaffairs@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018