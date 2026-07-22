Contact us

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Find phone numbers and contact information at VA West Texas Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

Nurse Triage Line - Opt. 3

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Call

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Emergency Room Visit Reporting

 

Mailing Address

George H. O'Brien Jr. VA Medical Center
300 Veterans  Boulevard
Big Spring, TX 79720

Main phone numbers

Toll-free: 800-472-1365

Local: 432-263-7361

Mental Health: 432-263-7361 Ext. 7301

Main extensions:

  • x7270 – Community Care
  • x7347 – Eligibility
  • x7492 – Social Work
  • x7013 – Specialty Clinics
  • Option 1 – Renew/Refill Medications
  • Option 2 – Make/Change Appointments
  • Option 3 – Speak to a Nurse

 

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

A – F

Abilene VA Clinic

Audiology

Cardiology    ext. 7994

Change Appointment    option 2

Community Care    ext. 7270

Beneficial Travel

Endocrinology    ext. 7742 

Eligibility    ext. 7347

Fort Stockton VA Clinic    ext. 4100

G – M

N – Z

Orthopedics    ext. 7742

Podiatry

Prosthetics

Specialty Care

 

Media and press

The Public Affairs Office can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA West Texas Health Care System.

Phone: 432-263-7361 ext. 7022

Email: wtvahcspublicaffairs@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 432-263-7361, select 0, and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA West Texas 

Mail:

George H. O'Brien Jr. VA Medical Center
Release of Information, WTVAHCS
300 Veterans Boulevard
Big Spring, TX 79720

For questions about your request to VA West Texas

Phone: 800-472-1365, ext. 4826

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at wtxvapublicaffairs@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:

VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/

Mail:

Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 