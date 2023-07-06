Blood drive - George H O'Brien VA Medical Center
Blood drive
When:
Tue. Jul 18, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
George H. O'Brien, Jr., Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Bloodmobile at the flag pole
Cost:
Free
Appointments are highly encouraged to prevent excessive wait times.
George H. O'Brien VA Medical Center is holding a blood drive on Tuesday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bloodmobile next to the flagpole.
To make your appointment, call Moses at 432-263-7361, extension 4824, or call 877-258-4825. You can also make appointments online.
Donors get a Chick-fil-A coupon plus entry to win $50 gift card, courtesy of Vitalant!
Help prevent a summer blood shortage; schedule your blood donation now!