Blood drive - George H O'Brien VA Medical Center

Blood drive

When:

Tue. Jul 18, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

George H. O'Brien, Jr., Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Bloodmobile at the flag pole

Cost:

Free

Register

Appointments are highly encouraged to prevent excessive wait times.

George H. O'Brien VA Medical Center is holding a blood drive on Tuesday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bloodmobile next to the flagpole.

To make your appointment, call Moses at 432-263-7361, extension 4824, or call 877-258-4825. You can also make appointments online

Donors get a Chick-fil-A coupon plus entry to win $50 gift card, courtesy of Vitalant!

Help prevent a summer blood shortage; schedule your blood donation now!

