West Texas VA Women Veterans Tele-town Hall

Women Veterans Tele-town Hall

West Texas VA Health Care System is hosting a telephone Women Veterans Town Hall meeting on Thursday, September 14 at 6 p.m. Women Veterans will receive a call to their phone number on record with the VA.

Topics of discussion will include the new PACT Act that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances, complementary and integrative medicine, and chronic pain.

Women Veterans are encouraged to join the meeting to hear updates about our women’s health services and get their general questions about women’s health care answered.