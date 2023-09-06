100th Anniversary Celebration of Women Veteran Health Care - Odessa
Women Veteran Resource Fair (Odessa, Texas)
When:
Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 10:30 am – 1:30 pm CT
Where:
Wilson and Young Medal of Honor VA Clinic
8050 East Highway 191
Odessa, TX
Cost:
Free
West Texas VA is celebrating 100 years of women's health care in VA!
Come celebrate with us as we host a VA and Veteran community organization resource fair in all our clinic cities.
Meet your women Veteran program staff and hear from our executive leadership team.
Join us at:
Wilson and Young Medal of Honor VA Clinic
Thursday, Sept. 21, 10:30 to 1:30 p.m.
8050 East Highway 191, Odessa, TX 79765
Other locations and dates include:
George H. O'Brien, Jr., VA Medical Center
Thursday, Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
300 Veterans Boulevard, Big Spring, TX 79720
Fort Stockton VA Clinic
Tuesday, Sept. 12, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
1502 North sycamore Street, Fort Stockton, TX 79735
Abilene VA Clinic
Thursday, Sept. 14, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
765 Orange Street, Abilene, TX 79601
Hobbs VA Clinic
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
1301 North Turner Street, Hobbs, NM 88240
Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell VA Clinic
Thursday, Sept. 28, 10:30 to 1:30 p.m.
4240 Southwest Boulevard, San Angelo, TX 76904