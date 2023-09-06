100th Anniversary Celebration of Women Veteran Health Care - Hobbs

Women Veteran Resource Fair (Hobbs, New Mexico)

West Texas VA is celebrating 100 years of women's health care in VA!

Come celebrate with us as we host a VA and Veteran community organization resource fair in all our clinic cities.

Meet your women Veteran program staff and hear from our executive leadership team.

Join us at:

Hobbs VA Clinic

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

1301 North Turner Street, Hobbs, NM 88240

Other locations and dates include:

George H. O'Brien, Jr., VA Medical Center

Thursday, Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

300 Veterans Boulevard, Big Spring, TX 79720

Fort Stockton VA Clinic

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

1502 North sycamore Street, Fort Stockton, TX 79735

Abilene VA Clinic

Thursday, Sept. 14, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

765 Orange Street, Abilene, TX 79601

Wilson and Young Medal of Honor VA Clinic

Thursday, Sept. 21, 10:30 to 1:30 p.m.

8050 East Highway 191, Odessa, TX 79765

Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell VA Clinic

Thursday, Sept. 28, 10:30 to 1:30 p.m.

4240 Southwest Boulevard, San Angelo, TX 76904