Flu shots - Abilene, TX

Get Your Flu Shot

Flu shots (Abilene, TX)

When:

Tue. Oct 3, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Abilene VA Clinic

Lobby

3850 Ridgemont Drive

Abilene, TX

Cost:

Free

Veterans can get their flu shots in the lobby of the VA clinic in Abilene from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Flu shots will also be available on the following dates and VA clinics from 10 - 2:

Sept. 13 – Big Spring

Oct. 10 – San Angelo

Oct. 11 – Odessa

Oct. 18 – Hobbs, NM

Oct. 25 – Ft. Stockton

Get your flu shot. It’s safe, it’s fast, and it’s free for enrolled Veterans. Contact amy.grant@va.gov for more information.

