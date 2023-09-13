Flu shots (Hobbs, NM)

Veterans can get their flu shots in the lobby of the VA clinic in Hobbs, New Mexico, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Flu shots will also be available on the following dates and VA clinics from 10 - 2:

Sept. 13 – Big Spring

Oct. 3 – Abilene

Oct. 10 – San Angelo

Oct. 11 – Odessa

Oct. 25 – Ft. Stockton

Get your flu shot. It’s safe, it’s fast, and it’s free for enrolled Veterans. Contact amy.grant@va.gov for more information.