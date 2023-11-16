West Texas Veteran Town Hall

West Texas VA health care system, in partnership with the Waco Veterans Benefits Administration will hold a Veteran town hall at the Sweetwater, TX VFW, 1500 Cypress Road, Sweetwater, TX on Nov. 28, 2023, beginning at 4:00 PM Central.

All Veterans, care givers and Veteran Service Organizations are welcome.

Join out VA team to discuss your VA.

Questions, please contact West Texas VA health care system Public Affairs Office at 432-263-7361 xt. 7200 or email WTXVAPublicAffairs@va.gov