Dr. Naqvi began his VA career at the West Texas VA Health Care System (WTVAHCS) as staff physician in August 1999.

Dr. Naqvi later accepted the Chief of Medicine at WTVAHCS in 2006, overseeing many changes as the health care system transitioned from an acute care hospital with critical care, 24/7 emergency room, functioning operating rooms, many surgical sub-specialties, and multispecialty programs, to a rural facility, offering ambulatory care, a community living center and domiciliary program.

In 2013, Dr. Naqvi moved to Central Texas VA health care system (CTVAHCS) as a hospitalist. Shortly after reporting to CTVHCS, Naqvi accepted the position of section chief for non-institutional programs and Home Based Primary Care medical director.

Dr. Naqvi advanced to be the Associate Chief of Staff for the Geriatric and Extended Care service in 2019, and ultimately as selected to assume the position.

Dr. Naqvi now serves as the Acting Chief of Staff and Senior Medical Officer for WTVAHCS.