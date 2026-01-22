Robert Hoff

Prior to his arrival in West Texas, Mr. Hoff served as the Chief Logistics Officer for the Veterans Integrated Service Network 17 (VISN 17), in Arlington, TX. In this capacity, he was responsible for monitoring, assessing, and providing operational support to the supply chains and logistics operations of the seven VA health care systems in VISN 17. He has also served as the Acting Deputy Director for the VA Saint Louis Health Care System in Saint Louis, Missouri, and he has previously served as the Acting Director and Acting Associate Director for the West Texas VA HCS in Big Spring, TX.

Hoff is a Veteran of the Air Force, where he served for 26 years and retired at the rank of Colonel. During his tenure in the Air Force, he served in a myriad of leadership positions throughout the Department of Defense. His key assignments include Division Chief on The Joint Staff, Policy Officer at the Headquarters United States Air Force, two operational Squadron Commands, and a Group Command. During his military career, Mr. Hoff deployed multiple times for operations in Kenya, Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar and throughout Asia. In conjunction with his military service, Mr. Hoff also held a corporate board position and successfully served as the Chief Executive Officer for a commercial business in the General Aviation industry.



Mr. Hoff’s degrees include a Masters of Military Operational Art and Science from Air University, a Master of National Resource Strategy from The Eisenhower School for National Strategy, a Master of Business Administration from Embry-Riddle University, a Bachelor of Science from Angelo State University and he is a certified Level II Life-Cycle Logistics professional, Acquisition Professional Development Program.