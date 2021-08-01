Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our West Valley Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

West Valley Vet Center - Surprise Located at Surprise Resource Center 12425 W Bell Rd. Suite 124 Surprise, AZ 85378 Surprise, AZ 85378 Directions on Google Maps Phone 623-398-8854

Prescott Mobile Vet Center Phone 928-778-3469

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.