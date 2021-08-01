 Skip to Content

West Valley Vet Center

Address

14050 North 83rd Avenue
Suite 170
Peoria, AZ 85381

Phone

Front entrance

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our West Valley Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

West Valley Vet Center - Surprise

Located at

Surprise Resource Center
12425 W Bell Rd. Suite 124 Surprise, AZ 85378
Surprise, AZ 85378

Phone

Surprise Community Center

Prescott Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.