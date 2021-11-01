Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Westchester Vet Center

Address

117 East Stevens Avenue
2nd Floor
Valhalla, NY 10595-1810

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
The Westchester Vet Center also known as White Plains Vet Center utilizes space on the 2nd floor of 117 East Stevens Avenue to provide Veteran counseling in Valhalla, New York

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Westchester Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Westchester Vet Center - Putnam CAP

Located at

Putnam County Veteran Service Agency
110 Old Route 6
Building #3
Carmel, NY 10512

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Putnam Handicap spot Side Entrance

Westchester Vet Center - Rockland CAP

Located at

Clarkstown Town Hall
10 Maple Avenue
1st Floor
New City, NY 10956

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Clarkstown town hall sidewalk entrance

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.