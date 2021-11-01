Locations

Westchester Vet Center Address 117 East Stevens Avenue 2nd Floor Valhalla, NY 10595-1810 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 914-682-6250 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you can’t make it to our Westchester Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Westchester Vet Center - Putnam CAP Located at Putnam County Veteran Service Agency 110 Old Route 6 Building #3 Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 914-682-6250 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Westchester Vet Center - Rockland CAP Located at Clarkstown Town Hall 10 Maple Avenue 1st Floor New City, NY 10956 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 914-682-6250 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.