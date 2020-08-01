VA Western Colorado health care
At the VA Western Colorado Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.
Locations
Grand Junction VA Medical Center
Manage your health online
In the spotlight at VA Western Colorado health care
Stories
From Afghanistan to Aspen, USMC Veteran continues to push boundaries
A fourth tour in Afghanistan would change his life forever. The unthinkable happened fast for 25-year-old Marine Corps Veteran Ryan Garza. In 2011, an IED blast rocked the seven-ton truck he was riding in badly injuring his leg.