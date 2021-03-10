Mission and vision

Our vision

VA Western Colorado Health Care System will be recognized locally, regionally, and nationally as a leader in quality patient care, positive customer service, medical/allied health education, health-related research, and employment opportunities.

Who we serve

Grand Junction VA Medical Center offers a variety of health services to meet the needs of Veterans in eastern Utah and western Colorado. We also have 4 community-based outpatient clinics, a community living center, and a mobile medical clinic that brings health care services to Veterans in rural areas.