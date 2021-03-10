Mission and vision
VA Western Colorado Health Care System exists to serve the Veteran through the delivery of timely quality care by staff who demonstrate outstanding customer service, the advancement of health care through research, and the education of tomorrow's health care providers.
Our vision
VA Western Colorado Health Care System will be recognized locally, regionally, and nationally as a leader in quality patient care, positive customer service, medical/allied health education, health-related research, and employment opportunities.
Who we serve
Grand Junction VA Medical Center offers a variety of health services to meet the needs of Veterans in eastern Utah and western Colorado. We also have 4 community-based outpatient clinics, a community living center, and a mobile medical clinic that brings health care services to Veterans in rural areas.