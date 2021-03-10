DAV Vans: transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans from 26 different counties throughout western Colorado. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.

Disabled American Veterans

Building 1

Floor 1, Colorado Corridor

2121 North Avenue

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Phone: 970-263-5095

For veterans living in these areas:

Montrose/Delta/Olathe area: 970-240-4698.

Glenwood Springs area: 970-945-1007.

Rifle area: Garfield County VSO at 970-989-0084.

Craig/Meeker area: Rio Blanco County VSO at 970-824-0384. Please call two days prior to your scheduled appointment, before noon, to coordinate transportation.

Steamboat Springs area: Routt County VSO at 970-870-5469 or email mcondie@co.routt.co.us. Please call or email one week prior to your scheduled appointment to coordinate transportation.

Moab, Utah area: Moab TeleHealth Clinic at 435-719-4144. Please call at least five days prior to your scheduled appointment to coordinate transportation.

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.