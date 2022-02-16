Post 9/11 Veterans virtual Q&A session
VA Western Colorado health care will hold a virtual Q&A session for Post 9/11 Veterans and their families to discuss resources for transitioning out of the military
- When
-
Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. MST
- Cost
- Free
The Post 9/11 Case Management Program is offering a Post 9/11 Veteran resource question and answer session for Veterans and their family members to have a space to discuss resources utilized while transitioning out of the military.
Join us to talk about:
- Useful resources
- Resources that were not useful
- Ideal process for when service members separate from the military
This group will be held virtually due to the rising number of COVID-19.
RSVP by Feb. 17, 2022
Contact Ashley Shannon, MSW Intern at 970-242-0731 , ext. 2414 to RSVP
Join the Microsoft Teams meeting
Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185, 41921008#
Additional sessions will be held
Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.