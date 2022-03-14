Veterans Resource Tour - Montrose
VA Western Colorado Healthcare System hosts Veterans Resource Tour, March 23 at Friendship Hall at the Montrose County Fairgrounds in Montrose, Colorado
- When
-
Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. MST
- Where
-
Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds
1101 N. Second St.
Montrose , CO
- Cost
- Free
VA Western Colorado Healthcare System invites you to the Veterans Resource Tour on Wednesday, March 23 at Friendship Hall at the Montrose County Fairgrounds in Montrose, Colorado.
Learn about
- VA health care enrollment
- VA Benefits Administration
- Vet Center
- VA programs and support
- Veteran-centric community organizations
Please call 970-314-6597 with questions or to participate.