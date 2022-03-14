 Skip to Content

Veterans Resource Tour - Montrose

VA Western Colorado Healthcare System hosts Veterans Resource Tour, March 23 at Friendship Hall at the Montrose County Fairgrounds in Montrose, Colorado

When
Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. MST
Where

Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds

1101 N. Second St.

Montrose , CO

Cost
Free

VA Western Colorado Healthcare System invites you to the Veterans Resource Tour on Wednesday, March 23 at Friendship Hall at the Montrose County Fairgrounds in Montrose, Colorado.

Learn about

  • VA health care enrollment
  • VA Benefits Administration
  • Vet Center
  • VA programs and support
  • Veteran-centric community organizations

Please call 970-314-6597 with questions or to participate.

Last updated: