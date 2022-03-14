Veterans Resource Tour - Grand Junction

The Grand Junction VA Medical Center Emergency Room will be open for limited hours due to critically low laboratory staffing.

Emergency Room (ER) hours of operation

Monday thru Friday 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Mission Act will cover you at non-VA Emergency Rooms. You must call 1-844-724-7842 or email VHAEmergencyNotification@va.gov within 72 hours of receiving care. (These are temporary ER hours until further notice)

COVID-19 vaccines

All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page.