 Skip to Content

Veterans Resource Tour - Grand Junction

VA Western Colorado Healthcare System hosts Veterans Resource Tour, March 22 at Mesa County Workforce Center in Grand Junction, Colorado

When
Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. MST
Where

Mesa County Workforce Center

512 29 1/2 Road

Grand Junction , CO

Cost
Free

VA Western Colorado Healthcare System invites you to the Veterans Resource Tour on Tuesday, March 22 at the Mesa County Workforce Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Learn about

  • VA health care enrollment
  • VA Benefits Administration
  • Vet Center
  • VA programs and support
  • Veteran-centric community organizations

Please call 970-314-6597 with questions or to participate.

See all events

Last updated: