 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veteran Benefit Outreach at Sky Ute Casino

Veteran Benefit Outreach at Sky Ute Casino

When:

Tue. Oct 25, 2022, 10:00 am – 3:30 pm MT

Where:

Sky Ute Casino

14324 Hwy 172 North

Ignacio , CO

Cost:

Free

Event to be held at Sky Ute Casino Resort in conjunction with VISN 18 & 19 Veteran Health Administration, Veteran Benefits Administration, Native Direct Home Loan, State Veteran Service Officers. All will be in attendance to assist Veterans and their family members.

Bring your DD214 if possible.

See more events

Last updated: