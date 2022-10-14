Veteran Benefit Outreach at Sky Ute Casino
When:
Tue. Oct 25, 2022, 10:00 am – 3:30 pm MT
Where:
Sky Ute Casino
14324 Hwy 172 North
Ignacio , CO
Cost:
Free
Event to be held at Sky Ute Casino Resort in conjunction with VISN 18 & 19 Veteran Health Administration, Veteran Benefits Administration, Native Direct Home Loan, State Veteran Service Officers. All will be in attendance to assist Veterans and their family members.
Bring your DD214 if possible.See more events