Veteran Benefit Outreach at Ute Mountain Casino
When:
Wed. Oct 26, 2022, 10:00 am – 3:30 pm MT
Where:
Ute Mountain Casino
3 Weeminuche Drive
Towaoc , CO
Cost:
Free
Event to be held at Ute Mountain Casino Hotel in conjunction with VISN 18 & 19 Veteran Health Administration, Veteran Benefits Administration, Native Direct Home Loan, State Veteran Service Officers. All will be in attendance to assist Veterans and their family members.
Bring your DD214 if possible.