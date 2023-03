Veterans Resource Tour

You are invited the the Veterans Resource Tour on April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

When: Wed. Apr 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: Bill Heddles Recreation Center 531 N Palmer Street Delta , CO Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

VA Health Care Enrollment

VA Benefits Administration

Vet Center

VA Programs and Support

Veteran-Centric Community Organizations

Please call the Outreach Coordinator at 970-393-0791 with questions or to participate.