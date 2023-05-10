MCDHS To Host Red Flag Law Information Session

When: Fri. May 12, 2023, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm MT Where: Mesa County Workforce Center 512 29 1/2 Rd Grand Junction , CO Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Community Partners Collaborate to Offer Town Hall

Local law enforcement agencies in Mesa County and the VA Western Colorado Health Care System are partnering with Mesa County Department of Human Services (MCDHS) and the Mesa County Veteran Services Officer (VSO) to offer an information session from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12th at the Mesa County Workforce Center.

This session is in regards to Extreme Risk Protection Orders, which are often referred to as Red Flag Laws. The goal is to provide accurate information and answer community questions about the law and how it applies to Veterans seeking or receiving mental health services.

For additional information about services for veterans in Mesa County, please visit www.mcwfc.us/services/veteran-services or call the VSO at (970) 248-2733.

“Mesa County Department of Human Services—Helping individuals and families achieve safety, stability and the opportunity for meaningful employment.”