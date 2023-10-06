Montrose County Veterans Resource Tour and Town Hall
Resource Tour and Town Hall
When:
Wed. Nov 1, 2023, 12:00 pm – 5:15 pm MT
Where:
Montrose County Event Center
1036 N 7th St
Montrose, CO
Cost:
Free
The Veterans Resource Tour is noon to 4 p.m.
The Town Hall is 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.
Resources and Information:
- Vet Center
- VA Health Care Enrollment
- Veterans Benefits Administration
- VA Programs and Support
- Veteran-Centric Community Organizations
Please Contact Our Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410 for questions regarding this event.See more events