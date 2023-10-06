Skip to Content
Montrose County Veterans Resource Tour and Town Hall

A military member stands next to text that reads: Veterans Resource Tour

Resource Tour and Town Hall

When:

Wed. Nov 1, 2023, 12:00 pm – 5:15 pm MT

Where:

Montrose County Event Center

1036 N 7th St

Montrose, CO

Cost:

Free

The Veterans Resource Tour is noon to 4 p.m.
The Town Hall is 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.

Resources and Information:

  • Vet Center
  • VA Health Care Enrollment
  • Veterans Benefits Administration
  • VA Programs and Support
  • Veteran-Centric Community Organizations

Please Contact Our Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410 for questions regarding this event.

