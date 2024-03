Grand Junction VA Hospital is turning 75! On May 3rd, we will be having a VETFEST.

When: Fri. May 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT Where: CLC Parking Lot 2121 North Avenue Grand Junction, CO Get directions on Google Maps to Grand Junction VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Grand Junction VA Hospital is turning 75! On May 3rd, we will be having a VETFEST from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Veteran Resource booths, food trucks, live music and a history exhibit. At 2 p.m., please join us for our Anniversary ceremony. All events are open to the public and free to attend.