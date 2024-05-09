VA Western Colorado Health Care System will host its 14th annual VA2K Walk & Roll

When: Tue. May 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT Where: 2121 North Avenue Grand Junction, CO Get directions on Google Maps to Grand Junction VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The free event will include a short two-kilometer outdoor walk (1.24 miles) and is open to Veterans, families, staff and community members. Participants do not have to be Veterans or receive VA health care.

To help unhoused and in-need Veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation, such as clothing, blankets, toiletries or nonperishable food items. All donations will support Western Slope-area homeless Veterans. Participants should arrive before 11 a.m. at VA Western Colorado Health Care’s Community Living Center at 2121 North Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501. Those wishing to donate earlier can drop off items at donation boxes at VA’s canteen.

VA will hold simultaneous VA2K events at facilities across the nation. Since 2011, more than $3 million in donations have been raised nationally to help homeless Veterans and over 277, 000 participants in the walk.