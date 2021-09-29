Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Western Colorado health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Nadia Owens
Patient Advocate
VA Western Colorado health care
Phone: 970-263-2826
Carla Yates
Patient Advocate
VA Western Colorado health care
Phone: 970-263-2826
Tanya Baker
Patient Advocate
VA Western Colorado health care
Phone: 970-263-2826
Care we provide at VA Western Colorado
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights