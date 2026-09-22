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Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis, VA Western Colorado health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with a care coordinator

If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis use the options below to get immediate help anytime day or night, find resources in your area, and access supportive tools to help.

 

Christina Ryan

Suicide Prevention Supervisor

VA Western Colorado health care

Phone:

How do I talk to someone right now?

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:

You can also:

  • Call 911.
  • Go to the nearest emergency room.
  • Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
    Find your nearest VA medical center

Care we provide at VA Western Colorado

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

Other resources

  • VA resources to help Veterans in crisis, including warning signs and tips for talking to children about family members' crises.

  • VA Western Colorado is a center for excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to access depression health services through VA.

  • Find out how to access PTSD health services through VA.

  • The foundation provides mental health resources for people struggling with thoughts of suicide. They also offer supportive educational tools for concerned family, friends and peers.

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