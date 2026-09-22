Suicide prevention
If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis, VA Western Colorado health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.
Connect with a care coordinator
If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis use the options below to get immediate help anytime day or night, find resources in your area, and access supportive tools to help.
Christina Ryan
Suicide Prevention Supervisor
VA Western Colorado health care
Phone:
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
Care we provide at VA Western Colorado
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks