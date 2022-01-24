Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
Take I-70 West toward Grand Junction. Exit the interstate at Exit 37 on to Highway US 6 (Business I-70) toward Grand Junction. After about 2 miles turn right on to North Avenue. Follow North Avenue to the intersection of North Avenue and 23rd Street, turn left at this intersection. The VA Western Colorado Health Care System will then be on your right.
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Grand Junction VA Medical Center, 2121 North Avenue
Grand Junction, CO 81501-6428
Intersection:
North Avenue and 23rd Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Coordinates:
39°4'38.20"N 108°32'24.87"W