News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Western Colorado-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Western Colorado health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 970-244-1324.
Colorado Veterans rank trust in VA Western Colorado Health Care System at 92.3%.
The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is honored to announce the unveiling of Corporal Shirley Maxine Aho’s World War II Marine Corps uniform in a special ceremony on Women Veterans Recognition Day.
VA Western Colorado Health Care System will host its 14th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 14.
Grand Junction VA Medical Center invites Veterans, families, caregivers, survivors, media partners and stakeholders to attend its VetFest and 75th anniversary ceremony, on May 3, 2024.
As you may have heard, VA just announced that all Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving our country at home or abroad.
Linda Cline, 70, U.S. Army, a Veteran from Clifton, CO, will participate in the 38th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (NDVWSC), April 1 – 7 in Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado.
Celebration of a World War II Navy Veteran’s 100th birthday.
Linda Cline, 69, Army, a Veteran from Clifton, CO, will participate in the 37th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, March 25 to 31 in Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado.
VA Western Colorado Health Care System has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital, Behavioral Health and Home Care re-accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
VA Western Colorado Health Care System is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic to ALL eligible Veterans on Saturday December 3rd from 9:00am to 12:00pm at our main campus located at 2121 North Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501.