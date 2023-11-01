News Releases

Get the latest news from VA Western Colorado-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Western Colorado health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 970-244-1324.

June 13, 2024 Colorado Veterans rank trust in VA Western Colorado Health Care System at 92.3%.

June 11, 2024 The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is honored to announce the unveiling of Corporal Shirley Maxine Aho’s World War II Marine Corps uniform in a special ceremony on Women Veterans Recognition Day.

May 14, 2024 VA Western Colorado Health Care System will host its 14th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 14.

April 29, 2024 Grand Junction VA Medical Center invites Veterans, families, caregivers, survivors, media partners and stakeholders to attend its VetFest and 75th anniversary ceremony, on May 3, 2024.

March 26, 2024 As you may have heard, VA just announced that all Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving our country at home or abroad.

March 26, 2024 Linda Cline, 70, U.S. Army, a Veteran from Clifton, CO, will participate in the 38th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (NDVWSC), April 1 – 7 in Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado.

March 11, 2024 Celebration of a World War II Navy Veteran’s 100th birthday.

March 28, 2023 Linda Cline, 69, Army, a Veteran from Clifton, CO, will participate in the 37th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, March 25 to 31 in Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado.

February 17, 2023 VA Western Colorado Health Care System has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital, Behavioral Health and Home Care re-accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.