VA Western Colorado Hosts Creative Arts Festival

PRESS RELEASE

August 20, 2024

Grand Junction , CO — Grand Junction, CO – August 15, 2024 - VA Western Colorado is excited to announce the upcoming Creative Arts Festival, set to take place August 20 to August 23, 2024, 8:00A.M. to 4:30 P.M. daily at our main campus, located at 2121 North Avenue, Building 6, Grand Junction, CO 81501.

This event is open to the public and aims to celebrate the creative talents of our veteran community. The Creative Arts Festival is an incredible opportunity for veterans to express themselves emotionally, find therapeutic release, and connect with a supportive community. Engaging in creative arts has been shown to enhance cognitive and physical skills, boost self-esteem, promote mindfulness, and aid in personal growth and identity exploration. The festival will feature five divisions: fine art, drama, music, creative writing, and dance, with a total of 144 entries from 58 participants.



This year, we are thrilled to introduce a new accolade, the Director's Pick, which will be awarded to the most outstanding piece across all categories. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the artistic achievements of our veterans and to witness the transformative power of creative expression.



"Creative art therapy plays a crucial role in the healing process, offering veterans a unique and powerful means of expression beyond words. It allows for the exploration of emotions, the release of stress, and the fostering of resilience in ways that traditional therapy may not reach,” stated Executive Director Richard Salgueiro at VA Western Colorado Health Care System. “Through the transformative power of art, we can connect with our inner selves, unlock hidden strengths, and embark on a journey of self-discovery and emotional well-being. As a Director, I have witnessed firsthand the profound impact that creative art therapy can have on our veterans, and I am continually inspired by the resilience and growth it fosters."



For more information about our creative arts festival or health services provided by VA Western Colorado Health Care System, please visit our website at www.grandjunction.va.gov or contact our main office at (970) 242-0731.