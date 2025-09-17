Mathew Tekansik

He received his master's degree of science and health care management form Colorado State University in 2020. In 2011, Mr. Tekansik started his journey with the VA as a Program Support Assistant and TCF intern for the Accounting and Fiscal department. Over the course of his tenure with the VA, Mr. Tekansik has held many leadership positions to include Chief of Fiscal. Prior to his Veterans Affairs, experience, Mr. Tekansik served in the U.S .Army from 2004 to 2008 as a Combat Infantryman.